Regarding the article announcing that Jesse Lawder was appointed to work with the U.S. Department of Labor under President Biden, am I to be proud of the fact that he is one of our own, educated in our school system and at Webster University?
Leaving his job at Planned Parenthood in St Louis, “the last abortion clinic in Missouri,” to join an administration that is promoting expanding abortion in our country may be an advancement for him, but I am not proud of this. No, I am deeply sad. Abortion is the killing of innocent babies in their mother’s womb, and it is evil.
I ask everyone reading this to please pray for the end of abortion in this country and the world, and that God will heal our beloved nation. Thank you.
Jeanne Place
Webster Groves