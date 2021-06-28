I’m curious about the “fear-provoking” tactics with which Mr. Lewiston (WKT, June 18 Mailbag) uses to express his displeasure with Mr. Brackens’ (WKT, June 4 Mailbag) opinion of acknowledging historical truths. Mr. Lewiston speaks about state government that would suppress and execute “wrong thinking others” to support his view. But he fails to cite the egregious events of Joe McCarthy/Roy Cohn’s “anti-communism” crusades, or J. Edgar Hoover’s constant persecution of Martin Luther King. These acts of totalitarianism were OK because they were performed by staunch American “patriots?”
If sadly unjust acts were performed by previous generations they should be recorded accurately, but the human condition tells us we record things to make ourselves shine in the best light. To distort these things will not help us to remain a “United” States of America, and we’ll once again fall to the folly of not learning from our mistakes.
Bill Moehl
St. Louis