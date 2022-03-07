This is in reference to the Feb. 25 article in the Webster-Kirkwood Times, “Fish Fry Fridays.” While the article accurately highlighted the ethos of these wonderful events, and even detailed some culinary variations, it was somewhat disappointing that interview sources were exclusively Catholic.
In fact, millions of Eastern Orthodox Christians around the world will celebrate Easter this year on April 24, 2022, following the Julian instead of the Gregorian calendar. However, while the dates differ, traditions and the ethos of what is considered by Orthodox Christians to be the holiest season of the year are shared with Christian brethren … including the Friday Fish Fry.
In 2021, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Fish Fry was voted #2 in the area by St. Louis magazine readers. The great news is that this year on March 11, 18 and 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., Webster-Kirkwood Times readers can get a taste for themselves at the Family Life Center on South Forty Road in Town & Country.
The Greek-style menu includes baked and fried fish, spanakopita, Greek mac and cheese, baklava and more and will be available for dine-in. The events are open to the public, with plenty of free parking, and delicious treats prepared by the best Hellenic chefs in St. Louis.
Deborah Dugan
Des Peres