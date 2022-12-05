When we encounter the beggars on the street at the intersections we pass, we cannot and do not know beyond a shadow of doubt why they are in the downtrodden circumstance they are in.
Chances are “nine out of 10 times” they are not “deep in the thralls of addiction.”
Jesus told us in Matthew 26:11, “For you always have the poor with you; but you do not always have me.”
We are to be reminded of the beggar, Lazarus, and the rich man that ignored and passed him everyday as he laid at his gate (Luke 16:20-25).
When we give our money to the church and other charitable organizations, we aren’t sure that the funds given are being utilized as they should. We give from our hearts with the Lord knowing our good intentions. If used improperly, we are to leave the repercussions of deceit and misuse of our funds by the recipients up to the Lord.
So don’t stop giving. Everyone begging and needing our financial assistance isn’t addicted to drugs, but is in need of help from the more fortunate.
“From everyone who has been given much, much will be required ...” (Luke 12:48).
Ginna Hayden
Webster Groves