In response to a letter from last week’s Mailbag:
I don’t know who was responsible for the heading, “Anti-Black Lives Matter Serves As Reminder,” but it did not reflect the content of my previous letter that Jackson Hotaling was referring to. I am not anti-Black Lives Matter. I am anti-Marxism.
The media in general tends to stereotype individuals, putting them in groups and setting one group against another. Such tactics only cause more division and is exactly what the enemy wants. I expect such from other readers, the TV media and national newspapers, but not from you.
Regardless, I am grateful that you are here and in print.
Diane Sperber
Webster Groves