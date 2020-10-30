Drivers who regularly use the ramp from northbound Interstate 270 to eastbound Interstate 44 will need to determine an alternate route during the next week, or allow themselves extra time to travel.
Crews will close the northbound I-270 ramp to eastbound I-44 at 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, to set girders for the bridge from eastbound I-44 to eastbound Watson Road. The ramp will reopen by 6 p.m.
In addition, crews are anticipating closing the same ramp at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, if necessary. The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. All work is weather permitting.
Drivers can take eastbound Watson Road to Lindbergh to detour around the ramp closure.