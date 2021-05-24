The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition is a group of residents that supports the city council’s recent approval of text amendments that make it easier to permit two-family dwellings on some lots in A-4 districts that are of a specific size. The amendments also clarify large houses on small lots and help support a variety of residential housing types in the community. This is in compliance with the city’s top goal to provide a broader mix of inclusive housing types for the community.
The North Webster Neighborhood Coalition’s belief is that these changes in the text amendments are in keeping with the coalition’s long-held vision of developing, collaborating, and fostering inclusion of residential and commercial development that creates and sustains a rich mix of racial, ethnic, social and economic citizen groups. We are committed to supporting the city of Webster Groves as it continues to be a vibrant and forward-thinking community.
Roslyn Croft, President
North Webster Neighborhood Coalition