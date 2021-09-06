Representatives from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education visited North Kirkwood Middle School on Monday, Aug. 30, to celebrate the school’s designation as a Missouri Gold Star School.
North Kirkwood Middle School was announced as a Gold Star School earlier this month. The program, which aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
“I am honored to recognize the students, faculty and staff at North Kirkwood Middle School who have worked hard to earn this recognition,” Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven said at the Aug. 30 event. “Your recognition is largely due to the strong academic performance by students. That application of learning happens because you are teaching your students to think critically.”
In 2021, Missouri chose to recognize high performing public schools serving fifth through eighth grade students that met the criteria outlined for National Blue Ribbon Schools in English language arts and mathematics. The Missouri Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
The U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.