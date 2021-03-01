North Kirkwood Middle School in the Kirkwood School District has been nominated by the state of Missouri as a National Blue Ribbon School.
National Blue Ribbon Schools are schools that are producing outstanding results for all students, demonstrating consistent excellence and showing progress in closing gaps in student achievement. Up to eight public schools from Missouri can be nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award.
North Kirkwood Middle School was nominated as an Exemplary High Performing School.
“The North Kirkwood Middle School community is thrilled to be nominated,” said Principal Tim Cochran. “North was awarded the high honor back in 1996. This nomination is a testament to the hard work our faculty, staff, students, parents, and community make possible to foster student achievement and success.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, “Exemplary High Performing Schools” are defined as a school in the top 15% of all schools in the state ranked on the performance of all students who participated in state assessments in reading (or English language arts) and mathematics.
A composite index may be used that includes these assessment results and may also include assessment results in other subject areas and/or other student performance measures, such as graduation rates or other indicators in the state accountability system.