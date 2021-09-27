North Kirkwood Middle School in the Kirkwood School District is one of eight Missouri schools to earn a 2021 National Blue Ribbon Award.
On Sept. 21, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“I could not be more proud,” said North Kirkwood Middle School Principal Dana Liberton in a special video announcement. “We know that our students are amazing, we hire the best staff around and our community support is unmatched. Put all of that together and the recipe comes to National Blue Ribbon.”
This is the second time North Kirkwood Middle School has been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School, which is an accomplishment on its own. In the nearly 40 year history of the program, only 30 schools in the state have been recognized with the National Blue Ribbon twice.
North Kirkwood is planning celebrations to be announced in the coming weeks.