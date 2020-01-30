Hawkins, Norma, 84, passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was born in Eufaula, Oklahoma and attended Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, Arizona.
She married S. Fred Hawkins in 1955 and they had three children. They were members of Kirkwood Baptist Church since 1974. Norma was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher and teacher of English as a second language.
In 1976, she co-founded Friendship International to provide English, citizenship, cooking, American culture and craft classes to international women and their preschool children. She was deeply devoted to Friendship, serving as the volunteer director or co-director for over 39 years. Students from over 140 countries have taken classes at Friendship, hundreds have become U.S. citizens and dozens have continued to stay in touch after returning to their home countries.
When her husband was elected the International President of the Association of School Business Officials in 1988, they made trips to almost every U.S. state and Canadian province, as well as Russia, China, Australia and New Zealand for cross-cultural educational exchanges.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Hawkins of Manchester; son, Kirk Hawkins and wife, Lyn of Des Peres, and son, Kyle Hawkins of Hamburg, Germany; grandchildren, Travis Hawkins and wife, Jill of St. Louis and Tara Hawkins of Des Peres; brother, Bruce Goodner and wife, Mickey of Duncan, Arizona; sister, Helen Boyd of Duncan; along with many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at Kirkwood Baptist Church, 211 N. Woodlawn in Kirkwood, with visitation immediately following.
Memorials may be made to the S. Fred and Norma Hawkins Memorial Fund at Grand Canyon University at GCUscholarshipFoundation.org/donate, or by check to GCU Scholarship Foundation, 24 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013. Gifts may also be made to Friendship International, c/o Second Baptist Church, 9030 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63117.