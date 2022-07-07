Carr, Nora McLaughlin, 63, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive. The family received friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street.
Nora was born Sept. 29, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late John F. and Mary Frances McLaughlin. She graduated from St. Louis University in 1980 after marrying the love of her life, Kevin Carr, in 1979.
In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her daughter, Tyler Carr; sister, Frances Lucille McLaughlin; and brother, John McLaughlin. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kevin Carr; son, Casey Carr and his wife, Kristy; daughters, Erin Carr, and Tara Reynolds and her husband, Quentin; grandchildren, Braden and Brody Carr; and sisters and brothers, James F. McLaughlin, Anne M. McLaughlin and her husband, Glen Condon, Claire P. McLaughlin, and Patrick T. McLaughlin and his wife, Jenna. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many close friends and colleagues.
Memorial contributions in Nora’s memory may be made to NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, 713 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
