Showboating, pro-COVID Republican Attorney General Schmitt, running for retiring Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat, has lost another case. Yes, Schmitt’s case against local school boards, just trying to protect their students and staff from COVID-19 infection with a common-sense mask-wearing measure, was struck down.
Schmitt’s record on taking grandstanding positions, such as his foolish lawsuit against China, is all for publicity; Schmitt’s has a dismal record on actually winning cases.
Schmitt may be taller than Republican Sen. Hawley, but he obviously is Hawley’s mini-me, trying to leverage nonsense suits and fake events into higher office rather than relying on actual accomplishments.
Schmitt is another all-show-no-go Republican candidate. They try to substitute blather and BS for real performance and results. Missouri voters are not so easily fooled.
Ellen Wentz
Kirkwood