Soon, Kirkwood voters will have a chance to vote for or against the establishment of a city-wide transportation tax district to improve the streets and sidewalks of Kirkwood in Proposition 1 on Nov 2.
As a citizen of Kirkwood, I am definitely for improving roads in Kirkwood. I am against the method that the city government has decided to pay for it. Prop 1 would be funded by a 1% sales tax for sales within the city boundaries, which includes Lowes, Walmart and Target. According to the city website, this tax captures taxes from 50% of Kirkwood shoppers who do not live in the city boundaries, and therefore taxes them for streets they rarely use because major streets like Kirkwood Road are maintained by MoDOT.
A vote for Prop 1 is effectively a vote to make someone else pay the bill for maintaining our streets and sidewalks. For a city that values equity, diversity and inclusion, a modified funding mechanism should be proposed. I suggest 50% of the cost should be paid for by property taxes so that the people who get the most benefit pay a majority of costs.
Andrew LaCroix
Kirkwood