The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for its annual Denis Hart Award for Excellence. The deadline to apply is Nov. 14.
The award is presented to an individual or group who embraces and exemplifies the spirit and intent of the commission and has worked to promote respect for the awareness and appreciation of diversity, encouraged positive human relationships within the community, and eliminated discrimination. Anyone who has lived or worked within the city of Kirkwood during the past three years is eligible to be nominated for the award. The award is in honor of the late Denis Hart, who served on the commission.
Nominations may be submitted by mail to the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122, or by email to Jessica Winter at winterja@kirkwoodmo.org. Nominations are due no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.