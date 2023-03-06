Kirkwood High School senior Zachary Noland achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 7, 2022. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 981.
For his Eagle Scout project, Noland planned, designed and led the installation of a Hammock Garden in Forest Park. During his time as a Boy Scout, Noland served as troop guide, patrol leader, assistant patrol leader and quartermaster. He also has completed National Youth Leadership training.
Noland has earned 31 merit badges, accumulated 81 camping nights and logged over 70 service hours. He has been a member of the Kirkwood High School cross country team for four years and tutored French. After graduation, Noland plans to attend college and pursue a degree in international relations.