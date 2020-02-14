“A sucker is born every minute” said P.T. Barnum of “The Greatest Show on Earth” circus fame.
We, the taxpayers, certainly prove him right every time we vote for yet another tax increase to pay for infrastructure, education, first responders, or healthcare. For these perennial cause celebre, we have let casinos in, started state lotteries, legalized marijuana, and increased the price of everything from owning property to operating our businesses.
With government taxation reaching record levels each year, how come they are never fixed? When your teenager asks for more money, the first question a responsible parent asks is: “What did you do with the money I already gave you?”
Shouldn’t we ask the same of our politicians and what did they do with the previous tax hikes for roads, education, law enforcement and healthcare? If our pols continue to “bait and switch” our tax dollars, shame on them once. Shame on us if we continue to fall for Prop tax hike for this and prop tax hike for that year after year.
Milton Friedman, Nobel-prize-winning economist wisely noted, “Nobody spends somebody else’s money as carefully as he spends his own.” So, when it comes to your hard-earned money and politicians, in whose wallet do you want it, sucker?
Webster Groves