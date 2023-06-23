The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the intersection of North Berry and Manchester roads beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23. The intersection is expected to reopen by 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.
East and west traffic lanes on Manchester Road will remain open, but there will be no access to Manchester Road from North Berry Road, and no access to North Berry Road from Manchester Road.
Access to and from Manchester Road to Blue Bell Lane and North Berry Road to the north of the intersection should not be affected. Motorists are encouraged to use the surrounding streets of West Kirkham Avenue, Bismark Avenue, North Sappington Road and Rock Hill Road to access Manchester Road while the closure is underway.
During the closure, crews will be removing and replacing the pavement between North Berry and Manchester Road.