The Kirkwood School District board’s Jan. 6 vote to advance the so called Green Option to the April ballot illustrates a needlessly reckless direction for the Kirkwood community. If you are unaware, this option claims to address an increase in student enrollment over the next approximately five years at which time enrollment is expected to decline.
Mind you, this is a temporary increase. This approach comes at a cost to taxpayers of 70-plus million dollars via bond issuance and further claim that this is a “no tax increase bond.” Sadly, any meaningful particulars that an informed public deserves regarding such an ill-conceived idea are non-existent. In the end, everyone knows there is no free lunch and for the board to suggest otherwise is an insult.
While the bulk of your money would be used to develop the property as a new 400-plus student elementary school at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry, it would significantly disrupt and forever alter the surrounding neighborhoods. The 12-plus acre site, which adjoins Sugar Creek, is some of the last pristine green space in Kirkwood. Development would mean the loss of many mature trees and displaced wildlife, not to mention increased storm water runoff. Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry roads would require a major rework (think new sidewalks, center turn lanes and traffic signals) to accommodate the increased vehicular traffic.
Imagine hundreds of cars converging your neighborhood every morning and again every afternoon. Dougherty Ferry is already burdened daily with traffic from nearby St. Gerard School and Kirkwood Senior High. The Kirkwood School Board commissioned two reports, one for feasibility and one environmental, for overview. Both submissions, by their own statements, say there are unknown factors that may ultimately impact their final analysis. A traffic study for the impact on this location at Dougherty Ferry has not been commissioned at this writing.
In closing, the board did have an option that would be $30 million less, but they have denied taxpayers that option.
We urge you to vote no on this issue!
Kirkwood