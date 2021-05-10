There is the potential of an 80-bed commercial memory/assisted living care facility (600 N. Ballas Road) that is of high risk to residents of Kirkwood and Des Peres. The developers admit they have never managed a memory care unit facility before.
Chris Long is the owner of Radius Realty, which specializes in low-value apartments in St. Louis. The Better Business Bureau gives Radius Realty a rating of one star. Most reviews state issues like not fixing electrical problems, plumbing leaks, holes left in the drywall after repairs were supposedly made, missing floor vent covers and closet doors, etc. Many reviewers noted they were never called back after leaving messages and no one ever answered the phone. Residents were billed and threatened with eviction when Radius Realty no longer had the management contract for the building in which they resided.
Mr. Long also wrote a piece for the Forbes Real Estate Council Post. Membership to this council costs $800 per year and gives members the opportunity to write for the publication. In his Nov. 11, 2020 piece, he notes that he recently co-founded a senior living facility in St. Louis. He states: “Independent senior living is only one aspect that investors can take advantage of. There is another opportunity in the senior housing market for investors to consider, the one I favor personally: boutique senior living, also called residential assisted living ... With the need for senior housing ... investors and developers should consider taking advantage of the changing American demographics.”
They promote a private-pay, no-Medicaid development for residents 85 years old at $6,400 per month base pricing. Perhaps these folks are building this to run themselves, or maybe they will sell to someone at a tidy profit who will be even less concerned about the surrounding Kirkwood-Des Peres area.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood