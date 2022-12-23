The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen passed its 2023 budget Tuesday night, which includes a 2.5% raise across all departments. But for several residents — and Shrewsbury’s police chief — the move constitutes a betrayal to the city’s police and fire personnel.
Passed by voters in April, Prop A raised Shrewsbury’s residential tax rate from 37.7 cents per $100 of assessed value to the maximum $1 tax rate ceiling, which is expected to generate roughly $930,000 annually. Prop A was billed by leaders as a fund for critical city services including police, fire and emergency medical services, public works, and parks and other facilities.
Many residents voted for the measure with the understanding that it would help raise pay for the city’s first responders to competitive levels. At the Dec. 13 Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen meeting, about a dozen citizens expressed disappointment that the budget did not include substantial raises for firefighters and police officers. The commentary continued at a board work session on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“Everyone thought we were going to use this to try and retain our fire and police force. I feel like we’ve been lied to,” said Shrewsbury resident Sandy Odenwald. “They deserve to be competitive as compensation for saving our lives.”
Before the vote, Alderman John Odenwald — who last meeting proposed an amendment that would fully fund a seven-year step program for the public safety departments — twice more motioned to adopt his amendment. He was denied both times. The board voted to approve the budget with only John Odenwald and Keith Peters, both of Ward I, as dissenters.
Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas delivered a tearful response to the board following the vote.
“When you did raises last year, your police department and fire departments were under the fifth percentile, based on the pay study Glendale had done,” she said. “At that same time, our public works department was in the 50th percentile. The foreman was in the 70th percentile. The director is the benchmark — he’s the hundred. We didn’t ask to be fair, because the departments aren’t fair. We asked to be competitive … I asked to keep these guys working hard for us, and working for you.”
Board Chairman Greg Lauter said starting pay for Shrewsbury firefighters is comparable to that of districts such as Brentwood, Richmond Heights and Webster Groves.
“We are trying to compensate our employees the best we can, but we have to make sure we have enough money in the future. We also have to be fiscally responsible,” he said. “I feel that information needs to be out there. We’re trying to do the best we can.”
Alderman Odenwald said Lauter had missed the point.
“It doesn’t matter where we top out. If we don’t give these guys yearly raises, they’re going to be stuck at the bottom and they will leave us shorthanded,” Odenwald said. “I’m all for being fiscally responsible. If we wanted to make this pay scale work, we could. I understand the fine print (of Prop A) says we’re going to use it for the whole city, but don’t sit here and say the majority of the focus wasn’t around police and fire. That’s what these people were sold on.”