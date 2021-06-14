Warson Woods appears to be ending its bid for merging its police services with that of neighboring Glendale after Glendale backed out of the proposal earlier this week.
“The city of Warson Woods has been considering contracting our policing services with the city of Glendale. The ability to do so is no longer available to Warson Woods,” Warson Woods Mayor Larry Howe said in a statement on Monday, June 7.
Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue said the city needed to fill a police officer position as soon as possible.
“Due to the need to move forward with filling our existing police officer vacancy, which has been held open for over nine months, Glendale has notified Warson Woods that it is rescinding the proposal,” DeClue said in a statement.
“If, in the future, Warson Woods is interested in submitting a proposal for Glendale to provide such police services to Warson Woods, then the city of Glendale is certainly open to reviewing such a proposal,” he continued.
Warson Woods Mayor Howe said at this time “there are no plans to continue exploring the possibility of outsourcing police services.”
While Howe and the Warson Woods Board of Aldermen have remained adamant that the merger could have meant cost savings for the city and better salaries and benefits for Warson Woods’ police officers, many residents remained unconvinced.
Without funding for infrastructure projects proposed from the savings of the police merger agreement, Howe said the village will have to go to residents for a property tax increase.
In response to residents planning to ask the mayor and the board to pledge not to reconsider any other police department mergers, Howe said it would ultimately be up to the board of aldermen.
Some residents say that delays in finalizing an agreement with Glendale were due to an initial lack of communication with citizens.
“The proposal was somehow leaked ahead of the city’s ability to meet with affected staff (police). The leak also prohibited the city from rolling the proposal out in a measured and organized manner,” Howe said.
Howe said the city was involved in negotiations with Glendale leading up to the time the city intended to roll the proposal out to residents. But, he said, the city never had that chance.
“Uninformed residents using social media took control of the message and completely misled residents as to the true intended outcome of the proposed agreement,” Howe said.
Warson Woods residents Heather and Michael Bub said they were very disappointed with how the proposal has been handled from start to finish.
“This issue was first leaked on the In The Woods Facebook page just after the April 6 election,” Heather Bub said.
She said her husband was the first to point out on social media that it appeared the board of aldermen had violated Missouri’s Sunshine law by discussing the police merger in closed meetings. She said there was no mention of the issue at the board’s open meetings or in the minutes of closed sessions.
“It is disingenuous for the mayor to now claim that the city intended to ‘roll the proposal out in a measured and organized manner’ when a board vote originally was scheduled for April 28,” she said. “Rather, it appears that the board intended to vote on this proposal after seeking little to no input from Warson Woods residents.”
Bub said it was only after the information was leaked on social media that the city “scrambled” to schedule a town hall meeting.