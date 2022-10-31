Yes, you CAN vote! There’s a new Missouri law that you have to have a photo ID. While this is true, if you don’t have a photo ID, you can indeed vote if you are a registered voter.
I was concerned when I heard this because not everyone has a photo ID, and they don’t make it very easy to obtain one. I can see why you might say, “Well, I don’t have one and likely will not be able to get one, so I will just stay home and not vote.”
Ask for a provisional ballot! It’s done all the time and is counted just like everyone else’s ballot. It takes a minute or two longer, but the election officials here are great. They will help you through the whole process. (I know because I work the polls.)
So please, please take the time to vote. It’s your right! You can even “no excuse pre-vote” at Northwest Plaza. Do they still call it that? (I may be dating myself.) And if you don’t have a photo ID to do this, get a provisional ballot!
There are lots of obstacles put in place to discourage voters. It’s one of the rights we still have. If you are a registered voter, you can vote. I’m very pleased that so many young folks are getting involved. There were quite a few first time voters in the primaries at our polling location.
Pam Bischoff
Rock Hill