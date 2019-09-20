I was disappointed to pick up my copy of the WKT today (Sept 13) and see no mention of last Saturday night’s ‘2nd Annual World Peace Concert: A Celebration of Peace, Love and Harmony.”
The event was wonderful — attended by at least 150 locals on a gorgeous September evening in the heart of Webster Groves. About a dozen individuals and groups performed, free of charge, to an audience pulled together with the hopes of making our world a more peaceful planet. Council members, local celebrities and us “general folks” were entertained and our spirits were lifted.
Thanks to Dave Buck for organizing, The Garden Cafe for providing the venue, and most of all, thanks to the performers and songwriters for the gift of beautiful harmony and sentiment.
Webster Groves