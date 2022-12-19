There’s so much for families to do during the holidays. For the past 22 years, Charlie Williams of Webster Groves has been celebrating the season in unique fashion by creating whimsical greeting cards.
It all started in 2000 with the birth of Charlie and Diane Williams’ son, Elliot. The newborn was the star of that year’s holiday card, smiling from inside of a red and green Christmas basket.
During those early years, Shutterfly didn’t exist, so Williams printed out the photo on a dot matrix printer. Williams does computer work for the Johnson Space Center and has worked for NASA.
Since then, Williams has memorialized and chronicled Elliot’s life as he passed through grades in the Webster Groves School District and went to college in Washington, D.C., and even now, as he teaches English in France as a young adult. He collects them and has a card for every year since Elliot was born, creating an extraordinary legacy.
Though creativity is in his blood, the process of “modern day clip art” has at times tortured Williams. He imagines the theme and elements in his mind, and brews on it for months before putting it in the computer.
“It takes a lot of poses and photos to get what you’re looking for,” Williams said. “I’ve had to streamline the process to avoid a riot in my home. You’re looking for just the right shot — a subtlety in the eyes, arms in the perfect position. How long did it take to paint the Mona Lisa? Does it even really matter?”
Williams started his venture to come up with unique and thoughtful holiday greeting cards when he recognized he was “uninspired” by those produced commercially.
“I try to look for themes that are a little out there — unusual and funny — like wingwalkers, kissing booths, things like that, and then write something pithy as the sentiment,” he said.
Williams said designing a card for 2020 posed the greatest challenge.
“Half a million people died. How do you make something whimsical out of that?” he asked. The result included a space theme with Williams swabbing the man in the moon’s nose, as to test for COVID-19.
Along with Elliot, Williams and his wife of 25 years, Diane, have graced the cover of every greeting card. His dog, Scooter, even made appearances doing the can-can or pouring Jim Beam into the eggnog.
Williams, 60, recalls the most authentic moment when his son was five years old. The scene just wasn’t coming together when his son asked, “Can I cuss?” Williams allowed it, and the resulting free flowing laughter was captured by the camera.
One of his favorites is an underwater Nutcracker theme that features Diane, photographed on the floor in a wedding dress. He found the wedding dress at a local Goodwill store. Williams believes in recycling and repurposing, and sometimes gets his ideas from items or clothing he discovers at thrift stores.
This year’s card has a global warming theme that, Williams jokes, “has been banned in certain states.”
Each year, Williams prints a limited edition run of 60 cards. Recipients are family and friends, but the list has changed over the years. Some people can’t wait to get them, but Williams isn’t so sure all the recipients understand, or perhaps appreciate, all the nuances or symbolism of all the details. See all of Williams’ cards at CharlesCards.com.
Recognizing there are a lot of creative people out there, Williams’ advice is to not be afraid to give it a try and expand the scope of what a holiday card is.
“A $9 light from Home Depot and a dress from Goodwill. Anyone can do it. You just have to have imagination,” encourages Williams.