Every “Yes on S” vote is a vote to ruin Sugar Creek Valley, however unintended it might be.
There is no districting plan for a new Lindemann school. If homes south of West Adams are districted into the new school boundaries, it would force regulation width sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks and stop lights along West Adams, a narrow, winding corridor hemmed in by rock outcroppings, trees, telephone poles, utility easements, mailboxes, driveway bridges and the creek itself. Sidewalks would likely have to be set back from the street for safety, encroaching on private properties and potentially forcing eminent domain. There are less invasive ways to improve connectivity. A school would demand the most destructive and extreme.
Overbuilt street infrastructure would not only destroy the scenic natural ambiance of Sugar Creek Valley, but additional impervious surfacing would raise Sugar Creek flood levels, threatening homes along the creek. Lindemann site sewer lines are not equipped for institutional use. Street and sewer infrastructure to service the new school would portend expensive, destructive re-engineering of Sugar Creek Valley and the beautiful creek itself.
Kirkwood School District released a traffic study for Dougherty Ferry only three weeks before the ballot. Given absentee voting begins six weeks prior to ballot, people have voted with incomplete information. Worse yet, there are no traffic studies for South Lindemann and West Adams whatsoever.
Prop S has been rushed to the ballot, loaded with hidden implications, unknown expenses and permanent, potentially destructive consequences. The community deserves a clear plan presented in a fair, open and timely manner to make an informed decision.
Vote “no” on Prop S, not just to save Sugar Creek, but to send the message that this incomplete and rushed process is unacceptable.
Gwyn Wahlmann - Kirkwood