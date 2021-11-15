I’m struggling to understand how Douglass Hill has gotten to the stage it’s at. I’m an architect and have worked on a number of recent mixed-use multi-family developments in the St. Louis area … Grand Flats, The Expo at Skinker/DeBaliviere and the Cornerstone in Lafayette Square, among others.
In all cases there was either a neighborhood group or association that was brought on early. Alderpersons (I know we’ve no ward designations in Webster) were contacted and in some cases residents, and design and planning professionals were brought in as liaisons between the developers and the citizens. Communication was two-way and fluid.
But little has happened, despite what Douglass Hill’s feeble social media campaign may try and tell you. Why not? The vitriol against the developer stems not from the citizenry, but from a lack of communication, transparency, and teamwork by Larry Chapman and his cadre of consultants.
Mr. Chapman, early in his effort to talk at residents and not with them, asked for deference. He claimed he was the expert and knew what the residents of Webster needed. Had he truly engaged the citizens of Webster Groves, many of them experts in their chosen fields — but not biased by any financial ties — and had truly listened and followed up with concessions or valid reasons they couldn’t, this project would, and could, be one we all truly love. SG and its root companies have done some pretty remarkable developments in the past, but the proposed Douglass Hill is a misstep.
I ask the city council to consider the yard signs that are starting to populate Webster Groves lawns. “Vote No” is not necessarily a call to action of the citizenry, but a call to city council members to vote no, start fresh and use what we’ve learned to move forward together.
David Yates
Webster Groves