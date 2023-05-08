Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.