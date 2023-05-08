The personal lives of transgender and non-binary individuals have become an extremely divisive and toxic conversation in our state. I’m disappointed that the Webster-Kirkwood Times printed hate speech in publishing last week’s letter by Jere Deal. It’s one thing to not understand someone’s gender identity and expression, but it’s another to write and publish words such as “freaks” and “transgenderism.”
As an evolving society, we need to shift our perspectives on topics we don’t understand. I’m also appalled and devastated to learn how the teacher at one of the elementary schools in Kirkwood has been treated. The Riverfront Times has reported that a phenomenal Kirkwood teacher, who my second grader loves to work with, had feces smeared on their office walls, as well as has other hateful things said and done to them. I don’t care how much you disagree with someone, hateful acts and statements are never OK.
We need to do a better job of teaching our children acceptance of people who are different than them. In fact, we might listen to and learn from them. Most youth today are quick to accept and celebrate their transgender and non-binary peers. My 6 and 8-year-old children have learned and understand that their cousin is trans, my daughter’s teacher is non-binary, and I know other Kirkwood youth who teach their grandparents how to respect and understand using “they/them” pronouns for an individual.
As a mother and an educated adult, I know that learning new things can be challenging and confusing, but it’s important to keep learning new things to grow as individuals and as a loving community. I believe we can do that, Kirkwood.
Linsey Smith
Kirkwood