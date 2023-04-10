Hooray for “No Mow April” in Webster Groves! At last, I can enjoy my spring wildflowers without having to worry about getting one of those annoying “Mow ’em down or the city will, and charge you an outrageous fee to do it,” letters from the city.
In the past, I have taken pictures and posted them on Nextdoor with the message to come by and see the wildflowers while you can because the city says I have to mow. I have received many compliments from passers-by, as well as on Nextdoor.
At last, city officials are starting to realize that the stereotypical suburban, chemical dependent, trophy lawn is not good for the environment and that bees are in serious danger. I like to think that I may have had something to do with that, and I love it that the city grossly underestimated the popularity of “No Mow April” to the extent that it has already run out of yard signs! I can’t get one and it’s only April 4 as I write this!
I have said many times, “I do not have a “lawn,” I have a “yard.” My yard supports a wide variety of flora and fauna ... and I like it that way! And, if you do not ... well, it ain’t your yard so MYOB!
Thomas Rose
Webster Groves