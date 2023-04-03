Spring is here, and already residents have emerged from their homes, as if on cue, to fire up their lawn mowers for that first clean, sweet smelling cut of the season.
But this year, Webster Groves homeowners participating in a newly-launched citizen initiative will forego this annual rite of spring to watch their grass grow — and grow — into a smorgasbord of wildflowers that provide critical nutrients to emerging pollinators.
Dubbed “No Mow April” by Webster’s sponsoring Green Space and Sustainability commissions, the campaign asks residents to either not mow, or to mow less of their lawns, through April, when Missouri’s earliest wild flowers begin to appear.
“Dandelions, violets, spring beauties and chickweed are packed with calories that hungry bees need for an extra boost early in the season,” said Green Space Commission Chair Carrie Coyne. “Studies in the 30 other American communities participating ‘No Mow’ are showing a consistent five-fold increase of bee populations in unmowed yards compared to those mown.”
The city’s support for “No Mow” was immediate when officials were presented with the idea earlier this year.
“The mayor and council had no hesitation in suspending the city’s maximum 10-inch lawn height ordinance from April 1 to the 30,” said Webster Groves City Council Member Emily Hixson-Shepherd. “We’re all eager to see lawns around town explode with colors we usually mow down. ‘No Mow April’ is an easy way we can all do more for bees by doing less.”
Webster’s Parks and Recreation staff will limit mowing in the city’s 120 acres of park land to areas serving specific recreational activities, but the role that homeowners play will be the most important, according to organizers.
To participate, homeowners can register at webstergrovesmo.gov to receive a yard sign and more information. Recognizing that some residents may not appreciate lawns allowed to grow to wild abandon, organizers suggest mowing the yard’s periphery, but letting the central portion grow taller for a more intentional appearance.
Bee Species Under Threat
While the critical role of bees and pollinators in the lives of humans has by now achieved considerable public awareness, the role humans play in the lives of bees is less understood.
“Without native food sources bees and insects die off, and without their pollination, many plants — including 70% of our food crops — would die off too,” said Green Space Commission Chair Coyne. “But in losing pollinators, we lose more than just bees and foods we like. Native plants also support countless interactions with other species that in turn make up food webs and ecosystems that cycle soil nutrients, clean air and water, and store carbon — all bio services we take for granted.”
The secret sauce at the heart of all these relationships is nectar found in native plants allowed to bloom, Coyle explained.
“Lawns play a major role in biodiversity decline because they sever those connections by choking out native forage, natural habitats, and destabilizing ecosystems,” she said. “Giving the mower a break gives pollinators the plants they need — so we can have the plants we need.”
Suburban Staple Or Bio Hazard?
The American lawn is an aesthetic construct that would do well to be revised, according to Gerardo Camilo, a St. Louis University biologist who spoke about urban bee populations to a packed house of Webster residents at a community “Eco-Ed” event last month.
Lawn, from a scientist’s viewpoint, is essentially a dense mat of spiky vegetation of no ecological value except that people can walk on it. Yet Americans have planted 40 million acres of it across the continental U.S. at a cost of $45 billion annually in water, fertilizers, herbicides, gasoline and carbon emissions.
“We’ve developed this code of expectations about how the nature around our homes should look, and the result is homogeneity,” Camilo said.
His work studying the relationship of bee species to the spaces they occupy in the city of St. Louis has resulted in an important understanding about what bees need and where they like to find it. Camilo’s research over several years shows significantly greater diversity of bee species and populations in “neglected” vacant areas than in areas dominated by lawn.
“Bees need a broad diet found in different kinds of pollen and nectar, and neither lawn nor cultivated garden favorites like lilies and hostas offer that,” he said. “To a bee, habitat is everything. The wilder the better.”
No Mow As A First Step
Organizers hope “No Mow April” will encourage residents to reconsider their relationship to their lawns, which can, with careful effort, serve as biodiversity hot spots.
“Beyond April, we encourage people to mow less, and when they do, to mow high,” said Webster Groves Parks Superintendent Yvonne Steingruby. “Taller mowing heights shade out unwanted weeds and also return nutrients to the soil. Avoid chemicals.”
Aside from what children and pets need for play, residents are asked to consider where they can work in some lawn substitutes that offer greater benefit for less maintenance.
“It’s really a matter of stewardship,” said Coyne of the Green Space Commission. “Our aim is to help people rethink the landscapes they live in and see their yards as vibrant, interactive places that can have real ecological value for all of us — especially the creatures that make our lives possible.”