A heartfelt thanks to participants in “No Mow April!” You made a difference!
As April ends, a question to consider: Do you really need all that turf? By permanently transforming even a little grassy area into a pollinator garden with a variety of species that bloom from early spring to late fall, you can help support pollinators all year long.
If that’s not right for your yard (yet?), these steps will help transition your lawn back:
• Long grass may prevent you from seeing the ground clearly, so walk your lawn to look for objects, or animals, taking refuge.
• Cut when it’s sunny and warm. This reduces the chances of bacteria and diseases setting in.
• If your lawn is really long, make the first cut with a line trimmer. Once you have removed 1/3 of the height of the turf, allow it to recover for a few days.
• If necessary, repeat line trimming until it’s short enough to use your mower.
• Adjust mower height so it cuts the grass by no more than 1/3. Taking off too much too quickly can cause your grass to suffer from shock. If your grass still isn’t short enough for your taste, wait another five to seven days and mow it again.
• Clear grass clippings out of freshly cut grass. Clippings prevent it from growing properly.
Leaving grass a little longer doesn’t just help pollinators — there are other benefits, too. Increased height allows grass to grow more vigorous roots, making it more drought resilient. Mowing less frequently also reduces emissions.
In closing, I thank the Webster Groves City Council for supporting this initiative. I am proud to live in a community that recognizes the significant role pollinators play in our lives.
Carrie Coyne
Webster Groves