Simple Moves LLC started in October 2000 in the basement of owner Christopher Gianino’s home in Rock Hill. Starting with one 10-foot truck moving only a few pieces at a time, Simple Moves now operates a fleet of over a dozen vehicles and is capable of moving anything from house to house, room to room, or floor to floor.
The staff now consists of Gianino’s wife Kristi, son Cole and daughter Maya, along with managers Bill Bechtold and Carnell Beckwith, moving coordinators Ali McKee, Kathy Mayden and John Scognamiglio, and over 20 movers and drivers. The office staff has over 75 years of combined experience in the business.
Since 2000, Simple Moves has moved approximately once every five years to expand its business. In 2019, the company acquired a 10,000-square-foot warehouse to accomodate short- and long-term storage needs.
“I gain the most satisfaction from providing my customers with a quality service, and being a dependable and reliable moving company for the past 20 years,” said Gianino. “When other moving companies were pulling back during the pandemic, Simple Moves still went out and performed moves while following CDC guidelines to protect our employees and our customers.”
Simple Moves is now known as “who realtors choose when it’s time to move.” The company is offering free packing supplies or a month’s free storage to all customers who schedule a move in February or March (please mention this ad).
“I had an exellent experience with this company from the moment I called to get a quote to the moment they closed out my move,” said Leslie F. “Scheduling was very easy and their estimate was extremely detailed. On the day of the move, the movers arrived within the outlined time frame and got right to work. They were polite, courteous and extremely respectful of my home and property. I will definitely be using them again in the future and recommend them to anyone making a move!”
10755 Page Ave. • St. Louis - 963-3416 • St. Charles - 636-916-5333