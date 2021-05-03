Missouri State Sen. Doug Beck recently disparaged our state legislators about Medicaid Expansion. This is my response to him: Dear Sen. Beck, I am aware of the frustration of supporters for Medicaid expansion. Perhaps you can apprise me of the answer to this begging question. This was an initiative petition. It was drafted by progressives associated with Missouri hospitals, who also had the assistance of lawyers. Why did these people not specify a funding mechanism?
Article III, Section 51 of the Missouri Constitution plainly requires that an initiative petition to create a new spending program must specify a funding mechanism. The ballot language even stated that there was not a funding mechanism.
So, on its face, people involved in the initiative knew it was ineffective. Most voters did not, which was fine as far as progressives were concerned. This initiative was a cynical gambit, crafted purposely to create an issue to torment Republican legislators and people. Shame on these progressives.
Gene Hutchins
Affton