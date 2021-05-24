New Centers For Disease Control guidelines came just in time for the opening of the Lodge at Des Peres.
Assistant City Administrator Scott Schaefer said Lodge at Des Peres policies went into place shortly after the St. Louis County Health Department adopted the new CDC guidelines. Guidelines at the Lodge are as follows:
• Fully vaccinated members can use the Lodge without a mask after being screened at the front desk. Staff will ask individuals entering the facility if they have been vaccinated, but not ask for vaccination cards. Those who are not fully vaccinated must continue wearing a mask while inside.
• Lodge staff will continue wearing masks to show that the facility remains safe and clean. The policy will be reevaluated in the coming weeks as the number of vaccinated individuals in St. Louis County — currently at roughly 33% — continues to grow.
• Staff members are working to reopen features that were closed with the goal of resuming “normal” operations by Memorial Day. These include the sauna, steam room, spray pads and drinking fountains.
• The outdoor pool will open on Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Capacity limitations have been lifted per CDC guidance.
“We’re still waiting on St. Louis County to verify whether special event guidelines are relevant at this point,” Schaefer said. “I should have a better understanding of what the concert series will look like in a few days.”