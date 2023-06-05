Last year, I attended my 50th Kirkwood High School reunion. I am a donor, and have always taken pride in attending Kirkwood. In fact, I was in London two weeks ago boasting about Kirkwood High School to a fellow St. Louisan. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case.
I always looked up to our Pioneer staff and our professional and high-caliber yearbook and journalism program. The level of professionalism inspired me to be a journalism/communications major in college. However, the most recently published yearbook is an embarrassment to the school and the community.
While I believe students should have some autonomy as to what goes into their yearbook, the current display of yellow journalism is a travesty. There should have been supervision by an advisor and school officials, especially of a published yearbook that will outlive all of us. Where’s the forward-thinking vision? The scholarly intent? And the critical thought necessary to the high school experience to become a springboard for future achievement?
While Kirkwood may take a “hands off” approach to student journalism, turning the yearbook into a “designated public forum” is appalling. These are children, and your job is to provide an education. That means teaching — not allowing students to do what they please and then showcasing these activities (many forbidden on campus) in a yearbook. Furthermore, what are you doing to alleviate the behavior, aside from allowing it to be aired in a public forum?
I will do whatever is necessary to help change the administration. It will take a miracle to bring Kirkwood back to the school I once proudly stood by and supported.
Anne Higginbotham Griffith
KHS Class of 1971