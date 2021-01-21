Jockenhoefer, Noël Turner, 28, passed away unexpectedly in Webster Groves, Missouri, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Noël was born on Dec. 31, 1991, in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and moved to Webster Groves with her family in 2001. She attended primary school in Webster Groves, where she became lifelong friends with Laura Bailey. Noël graduated magna cum laude from Webster Groves High School in 2010. Following high school, Noël lived in Hickory, North Carolina; Sterling, Virginia; and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Noël was a free spirit who enjoyed scaling structures at the City Museum, sitting on tree branches and dancing in her car. She was a tireless friend to animals and humans. She delighted in doting on her dog, Yuki, and on her three cats — Samson, Salem and Sabrina. Prior to her death, Noël was attending school to become a social worker.
Noël is survived by her mother Holly Turner, her sister Merri Turner Jockenhoefer, and her fiancé Paul “Tommy” Thompson Hunter. Noël was a bright spot in many peoples’ lives. She will be greatly missed.
A private service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. In memory of Noël, a tree will be planted in Tower Grove Park. Services will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Please visit www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for the livestream link and more information.