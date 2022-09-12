My name is Andrew Troy and I’m writing as to why I think schools shouldn’t give students homework. The first reason is because some students don’t have enough time to do it when they get home. They may have to go to work or practice right away.
The second reason is that students are overworked from class and don’t need more work to do after school. Time after school should be used for being with friends or family. The third reason is that, with no homework, kids can do more volunteer work or learn skills that aren’t taught in schools. Finally, after school should be for fun! Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Andrew Troy
Kirkwood