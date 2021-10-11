I read with a heavy heart and great sadness about the Nentwig family (WKT, Oct. 1 issue). This story sadly represents a part of our society that is tremendously overlooked, and that is the mentally ill and it is destroying families.
The article hit close to home as I have a family member struggling with severe mental health issues. Believe me when I say there is no help for the mentally ill, and I mean none. And God forbid if the ill person is a young adult of 18 (or older) because that mentally ill individual is considered an adult and is responsible for their care.
My family member has been struggling for six years. He has been in and out of hospitals numerous times, but as soon as the mandatory 96-hour hold is up he checks himself out. After all these hospital stays we still have yet to receive a diagnosis. How can he be medically treated if we don’t even know what he suffers from?
Sadly, until our family member hurts himself or someone else, there isn’t much our family, the police or anyone can do. As much as we want to help him, our hands are tied until our system/society can find a way to help the mentally ill.
Tracy Paloucek
Webster Groves