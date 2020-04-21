There won’t be any fireworks or the carnival, or even the usual parade, that have long been the hallmarks of Webster Groves’ annual Community Days celebration over the Fourth of July this year in light of the coronavirus, but the city has come up with a different way to celebrate and bring the community together.
The plan? Although the fireworks and the carnival have been postponed to a later, yet-to-be determined date, the city is determined not to let COVID-19 rain on its Fourth of July parade — but it'll be a little different this year.
It will be a “reverse parade” in which community members and organizations can still build and construct Fourth of July floats, but ones that will remain stationary in their front yards or in front of businesses. There will then be a map on the city’s website of all who have registered to be part of the “parade” so community members can then drive around to see the floats. There will still be contests in several categories including “Best Float” and others.
Webster Groves City Council Member Laura Arnold had floated her idea of this “reverse parade” to fellow members prior to the council’s workshop and meeting Tuesday night, April 21. During those sessions, the council overwhelmingly supported the idea and then voted to officially make the “reverse parade” the city’s main event for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.
Council members have not yet decided on the theme for the parade, but several mentioned they would like it to involve a tribute to health care workers who have been on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also discussed pairing the “reverse parade” with opportunities for citizens to donate to the city’s small business recovery fund and the Lions Club scholarship fund. The carnival and barbecue portion of the Community Days celebration is put on by the Webster Groves Lions Club, and is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The club relies on the money it brings in from Community Days for the entire year.
It was suggested that perhaps the Webster Groves Lions Club might still be able to hold the barbecue in some capacity, such as offering curbside pickup or delivery, but council members still need to talk with the Lions about whether that would be feasible.
Council member David Franklin was all for the “reverse parade” and postponing the fireworks and carnival to a later date, as those typically draw tens of thousands of people to Webster Groves each year. Council members were all in agreement that even if social distancing requirements are not as strict a few months from now, it likely would not be a safe or smart choice to hold such “socially-dense” events.
“A reverse parade is more socially distant responsible,” Franklin said. “We need to play it safe and try to defeat this, and then we can celebrate later.”
The other council members agreed, noting they would also like to see the fireworks and carnival happen, just not until it’s absolutely safe to do so.
More details about the “reverse parade” will be forthcoming from the city.
Virtual Town Hall Meeting Thursday, April 23
Mayor Gerry Welch said more than 250 people have already registered for the virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at 7 p.m. This will be the first of several community engagement events and activities over the next few months designed to gather public input about SG Collaborative’s proposed development in the area bounded by Gore, Kirkham, Rock Hill and Pacific. Register to attend online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_thvgKQe7ReyFl1SxN54EPQ.