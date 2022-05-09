I enjoyed your article featuring “16 in Webster Groves” (WKT, April 29 issue). I well remember watching it for the first time when I was away at college. We had been told Webster Groves had attracted interest because of a large number of high scorers on standardized tests at the high school level.
In my graduation year (1963), there were 23 National Merit Finalists. I don’t know exactly what data attracted the attention of CBS investigators, but we were led to believe they were coming to town to discover the secret of our academic success.
When I later taught English at Webster Groves High School, we used this documentary as an example of slanted journalism. The most outrageous moment was a scene showing rows of high school students with sad, somber expressions. The camera panned over their troubled young faces as Charles Kuralt intoned that there must be something missing in their lives. The scene had been filmed at a memorial service for a student who had died, so it was their friend who was missing, but that fact was not included in the CBS report.
Betsey Anderson
Webster Groves