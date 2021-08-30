As the former finance director and HR specialist for the city of Webster Groves, it was with grave concern that we read the article mischaracterizing a decision by current Webster Groves leadership on fire department salaries in the Aug. 20-26, 2021, edition of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. This article seemed to be essentially a reprint of a press release from the city of Webster Groves.
Current city leadership, according to their “additional information on error,” (www.webstergroves.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=808) changes the method of calculating salaries for fire personnel under the collective bargaining agreement, two years into a three-year agreement. The press release stated that the city was correcting “overpayments” that “were predominantly caused by a fundamental error in math.”
There was no error. Prior city leadership used a well-established, correct and legal method to calculate salaries. This method, which involves dividing the annual salary by the 2,912 scheduled work hours within a year, is utilized by other municipal governments, including the cities of Kirkwood and Clayton. Please reference Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division Fact Sheet #8.
City leadership has decided to lower fire personnel pay by dividing their salaries by 2,990. We are unable to find other local municipal governments within the St. Louis region that use this denominator.
The new calculation results in lower fire personnel pay, not necessarily the correct pay. It will affect firefighter pay for any unscheduled overtime, holidays and salary credit toward their pension. City leadership should consider the expense to correct vacation and sick time accruals for fire personnel, based on the hours worked, in accordance with city personnel policies.
We are disappointed that this decision to use a different denominator was called the correction of an error. If the city leadership wishes to change their method of calculation to lower salaries, then they should state that as their intent.
Dawn Cole, former Human Resources Specialist for Webster Groves
Joan Jadali, Former Finance Director for Webster Groves