The Boardwalk Café, located at 600 E. Lockwood Ave., is a longtime small business in Webster Groves and home to the “Best Breakfast in Town!” This friendly, welcoming and cozy little diner serves every order hot, fresh, fast and delicious in large portions with low prices. They have a very loyal and regular group of customers during the week and are packed on weekends, serving over 350 delicious meals each day.
Not surprisingly, their #1 ingredient, by far, is eggs. Eggs have been hit particularly hard by price inflation, with prices rising over 60% in 2022 — one of the highest increases of any food category, earning the name “EGGflation.” The big food companies, as a means to protect and grow their profits, have selfishly and brazenly passed their rising product costs on to consumers like you and me in the form of higher retail prices.
But not The Boardwalk Café. The owners have made the conscious, humble and unselfish decision not to raise the menu prices but to instead absorb the higher cost of eggs themselves, even at the likely risk of it hurting their own profitability. Why? Because The Boardwalk Café’s customers always come first, before their own interests, and thus they simply believe it was the right thing to do by them. And it continues today.
Inside The Boardwalk Café lies a very big heart and a profile in courage for doing the right thing. Please stop by for a great breakfast and to say thanks. The Boardwalk Café is the little diner that could, that does good for its customers, and serves as a shining example for our entire community. Big things do come in small packages!
Dave Buck
Webster Groves