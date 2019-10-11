For the kind-hearted person, panhandlers can present a dilemma. To give or not to give?
For the less kind-hearted person, panhandlers also present a dilemma: How to get rid of them?
“It’s awkward, because on the one hand, you’re seeing someone who is literally begging for money; you want to help (but) all the sociologists tell us not to do that,” Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel reported to the City Council. “You’re not helping them by giving them money.”
The city recently has been getting more complaints about panhandlers — mostly from the less kind-hearted group. Hessel and Police Chief Brian Murphy presented a report on the problem to the council’s Oct. 3 work session.
Hessel had no words of consolation for either group.
Studies show that giving small sums of money to a street beggar not only encourages more begging (from more beggars), but also abets whatever bad habits put the mendicant on his or her downward spiral in the first place, Hessel said.
The opposite approach — shooing panhandlers off the streets — is worse for both beggar and the city, Hessel said. There is a large volume of case law, much of it accumulated from suits brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), propounding that the solicitation of money on street corners is an exercise of free speech, protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“If I stand out on a sidewalk … holding a sign that says ‘God Bless America,’ …. or ‘Donate Money to the Train Station,’ or ‘I need money, I’m hungry.’ Those are all forms of speech… The Supreme Court came out with a ruling in 2015 saying a city cannot regulate the content of signs,” said Hessel.
The one thing a municipality legally can do to protect itself is enforce its traffic code, Hessel said. Obstructing traffic is not a form of free speech, so cities can require that panhandlers stay out of the street, and off the median, both in soliciting and collecting donations.
“The way to remove panhandlers is to ignore them and don’t give them money ... Do not invite them to walk into the street by offering them money,” said Hessel.
If citizens follow that simple rule, current ordinances are adequate to address the problem, Hessel said.
“The issue is interfering with traffic or interfering with people on the sidewalk … We’ll deal with them as best we can, but anyone can see it’s a no-win situation,” he added.
According to Hessel, police can arrest vagrants if they witness them obstructing traffic or creating a nuisance.
“But what do you get then?” he asked. Often a wrestling match in the street —not a pretty sight for citizens.”
When police finally subdue a vagrant, they typically book and release them with a summons, Hessel said. Even when a violator shows up in court, the prescribed penalty is only a nominal fine, which a wizened defendant often can avoid by claiming indigence.
Those who do pay their fine “sometimes tell us ‘I’m going right back to the spot you arrested me to make up for the $25 you cost me by bringing me down here,’” Chief Murphy told the council.
“I tell the officers, tread lightly on this,” Murphy said. “I don’t want you getting hurt and I don’t want any person getting hurt over this.”
Said Hessel: “We’ll handle it on a case by case basis. You can’t run them out of town. The law prohibits it … People have a right to hold a sign asking for money.”
And repeated arrests sometimes can have the dysfunctional effect of educating panhandlers in the law, Hessel pointed out.
Hessel said former Police Chief Jack Plummer “was dealing with a panhandler at I-44 and Lindbergh; she finally got so tired of Jack dealing with her that she just moved over to Sunset Hills.”