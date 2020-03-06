St. Louis County’s Home Improvement Program is offering up to $5,000 in home repairs for eligible homeowners at no cost, and is currently seeking participants in Kirkwood.
The Home Improvement Program is a federally funded program that provides technical advice and financial assistance to qualified homeowners for a variety of home repairs. Examples of eligible items include concrete/asphalt/masonry, tuckpointing, roofing, tree trimming/removal, electrical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, insulation, hot water heater, foundation work and hand-rail installation.
To be eligible, applicants:
• Must be the homeowner and occupant of the property to be improved
• Must be current in mortgage payments
• Must have real estate taxes paid in full
• Must be first-time participants in the program
• Must be within the following income limits for their household’s total Adjusted Gross Income from the previous year’s federal income tax return:
• Less than $45,550 for family of 1
• Less than $52,050 for family of 2
• Less than $58,550 for family of 3
• Less than $65,050 for family of 4
• Less than $70,300 for family of 5
• Less than $75,500 for family of 6
• Less than $80.700 for family of 7
• Less than $85,900 for family of 8
Approved repairs or replacements necessary to maintain minimum housing code standards are eligible. Homeowners are required to solicit bids and select their own general contractor. The check will be submitted directly to the contractor following final inspection. A participant can receive 100% of the cost of correcting authorized repairs, based on a maximum benefit limit of $5,000.
Homeowners are required to sign a five-year Forgivable Loan Agreement that provides for an annual reduction of 20% of the amount of the grant, as long as they continue to own and occupy their house. The loan agreement will be on record with the St. Louis County Recorder of Deeds office as a lien against the property.
The federally funded Home Improvement Program operates through St. Louis County Government’s Department of Planning, Office of Community Development in conjunction with the city of Kirkwood.
Applicants are served on a first-come first-serve basis until all funds are committed.
To apply:
• Call: 314-615-4025
• Email: HipSouth@StLouisCo.com
• Visit the South County Home Improvement Program satellite office located at 4546 Lemay Ferry Road or the Clayton satellite office at 41 S. Central Ave., Fifth Floor.