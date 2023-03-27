He’s cut the hair of nearly every mayor in Kirkwood. He’s seen men’s hairstyles change from short to long to “anything goes.” And despite 54 years in his trade, “Jerry the Barber” insists he doesn’t have a single client — only friends.
Born William Cody, the local legend prefers to go by his middle name.
“We’re somewhat related to Buffalo Bill Cody, so there’s a lot of Bills in our family,” said Cody. “My mom didn’t want to call me Bill because if she yelled at me, everybody would turn around.”
A Kirkwood native, Cody, 74, left Kirkwood High School in 1968. His family couldn’t afford to send him to college, so he opted for barber school — a cheap and fast alternative — instead.
“My great uncle was a barber. He and his friend opened up the Athletic Club barber shop down in St. Louis. That’s how I got into it,” said Cody. “It gave me something to do. I enjoyed it. I would have never thought I’d be doing it this long.”
Cody started at Bill & Van’s, a barber shop at Geyer and Essex, where he remained for 25 years. He then moved to Varsity Barber Shop at Manchester and Geyer, where he cut hair for 18 years before the shop closed in 2012. His next home was Sandy’s Barber Shop on Woodbine. When the shop owner retired about three years ago, he moved his chair next door to Tangles and Curls, 630 W. Woodbine Ave., where his many customers find him today.
One of those customers, Ethan Lewis, has trusted his hair to “the famous Jerry the Barber” since he was a child.
“He’s been doing my hair for almost 40 years — and most of my friends, too,” said Lewis. “We’d all hang out in the same places, and Jerry would hang out with us.”
Lewis is particularly grateful to Cody for cutting his hair free of charge when he was going through chemotherapy. But Cody said it’s all part of the job.
“When they can’t come in, I go to them. I figure they helped me with my bills when they were able to, so at least I can take care of them when they can’t,” he said. “Nothing makes a sick person feel better like a fresh haircut.”
Kent Nentwig, another customer, has been going to Cody for hair cuts since high school.
“He’s a nice, fun guy,” said Nentwig. “He’s got all the stories about Kirkwood so when you come in here, you hear what’s going on.”
After knowing his clients for so many years, it’s no wonder Cody considers them far more than simply customers. He joins them at local restaurants to watch sports together. He’s been introduced to wives and girlfriends. Even after over five decades, Cody said the job is frequently “more bull” and talk than actual work.
“I don’t have any clients. These are my friends. They’re my family,” he said. “It’s not a job. It’s a place I go to have fun. It’s not work anymore. It hasn’t been work in years.”
Not Going Anywhere
Outside of his shop, “Jerry the Barber” has a family spanning several generations — three adult children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Inside the shop, it’s not too different.
Lori Evans, owner of Tangles and Curls, runs the hair salon alongside her daughter, Molly McQuillen. When Evans heard that Sandy’s Barber Shop was closing, she asked Cody if he would consider moving his chair next door into her salon.
The result was an unexpected partnership, with Cody’s male clients bringing in women to Evans and McQuillen, and vice versa.
“There’s three different generations here — him, me and my daughter. Who would’ve ever thought a generation gap would work in here? But it all works so well, the blend of us,” said Evans.
Though Cody said he’s had to tone down the banter with his clientele, they enjoy the environment inside Tangles and Curls. An expert in men’s hair, Cody admits he’s amazed with how his coworkers’ skills differ from his own.
“If you’d have told me 50 years ago I’d end my career in a beauty shop, I’d probably slap you,” he said. “But being here, I see what they do and there’s no way I could ever do it. I’m impressed with how beauticians work.”
For those who are curious — no, he doesn’t cut his own hair. These days, Cody leaves that to his female counterparts.
“When it’s time, he says, ‘Do you think I could get a haircut around here?’” said Evans.
In July, Cody will hit 55 years serving the men of Kirkwood from his barber chair. For the first time in his life, he’s lessening his workload and taking Saturdays off. But Tuesday through Friday, he can still be found behind his chair on Woodbine Avenue, cutting hair and shooting the breeze.
And with no plans for retirement, the legend of “Jerry the Barber” lives on.
“When I pass away, they’ll stuff me and put me in the Kirkwood Train Station,” he joked. “But I’m not going anywhere. These are my fun times.”