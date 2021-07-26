Dear Citizen,
The chief bureaucrat of the CDC has issued a new edict. The appointed head of disease control has deemed it necessary that all unvaccinated learners, returning to the halls of indoctrination, be required to wear a mask. The good vaccinated learners and their wise adult handlers will be exempt from said mandate.
Some may see this as sewing a scarlet letter on the cinch sacks of the innocent. “Why bring shame, embarrassment and shunning to an already vulnerable population?” some might ask.
The new guidelines serve as a wake-up call to the potential carriers and their non-compliant adult handlers who don’t understand that in order to protect all the citizenry of these great states bound by the oceans of the Pacific and Atlantic, everyone must comply to the unbiased, apolitical, wholly scientific reasoning of our bureaucratic leadership.
There is no room for discussion and the only choice is which arm to present to the medical professional. The fold of vaccinated folk will welcome all learners, with unmasked faces, once they submit. The freedom to fit in and to breathe fresh air will return after a jab or two.
Stephanie Stuppy
Rock Hill