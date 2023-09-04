“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” —Aesop
It’s so true, as evidenced in these stories.
I definitely had a “Buzzing Love” moment the other day ... After a bike ride in the heat, and a trip to the gym, I decided to cool off at the Webster Groves pool. I got there about 6 p.m. and realized I had left my water bottle at home. I went to the concession stand for a cold drink, but it had already closed.
The young man at the entrance told me to check with the lifeguards, as they might know why the concessions had closed. When I asked the lifeguards if there was a soda machine or anywhere to get a cold drink, one of the lifeguards insisted on me taking his large soda with ice! (I must have looked really hot!) He then ran after me to hand me a straw as well!
It’s a small thing, I know, but I SO appreciated this young man’s kindness. Many thanks and gratitude to the Webster Groves Aquatic Center lifeguards!
—Katy, Webster Groves
My story is from another country. When I was a U.S. Army soldier in Germany, I had just returned from a month-long deployment of training and was eager to see my German girlfriend. I jumped on a train that evening, rode out to her hometown and then walked the 10 miles to her home. Upon arriving, she told me that she had met someone else.
So instead of being able to spend the evening with her, I had to find my way home. But it was late and the train had stopped running for the evening, so I began walking my way down a long, winding highway back to town.
I started hitchhiking along this road and soon after, a group of three men pulled over. They were in a German sports car, playing German music. I said, “Can you please take me to the train station?” And they said, “We’ll take you home.” They drove me all the way back to my base, more than an hour away. I have never forgotten it. I often think about how nice it was for them to do that, and this is why I always like to help people when I see them in need.
—Stephen, Shrewsbury
Eight years ago, I was at Mercy Hospital and saw a man slumped over in his wheelchair. I thought he could use a smile, so I told him a joke and he laughed. He looked at me and said, “Thank you.”
Now I’m known as the “Joke Lady” everywhere I go. No matter what store in Kirkwood I go into (I usually wear a cowgirl hat with sparkles), people know I’m going to have a joke. I go to church a little early to greet people and tell jokes. So many people are so happy after I tell them a joke — they often tell me they really needed a laugh. It’s such a little thing, but it makes a big difference!
Everybody needs to have at least one laugh a day — it makes them feel better, and, it doesn’t cost a thing! If people talk to me, I tell them a joke. If someone compliments me on my hat, I tell them a joke, so this has kind of been my thing. The best part of my life is making others smile.
—Carol Ann Miller, Kirkwood
