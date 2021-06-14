Students from Nipher Middle School in the Kirkwood School District emerged victorious in the annual Technology Education Association state contest on May 11 at Lake of the Ozarks.
This year’s competition featured approximately 350 student designers and builders from across the state.
For the competition, teams of students submitted projects displaying a variety of skills, vocations and technology. Nipher students were entered in the MD-4 Mechanical Drafting Group/Team Engineering Design Problem Project, which involved designing a play area for an elementary school. Students from Nipher’s eighth-grade engineering technology II class competed in the competition. The class is taught by David Jackson.
Students first drafted the playground drawings with computer-aided design software. The students then created a model of the playgrounds using 3-D printers. Students had to complete an on-site test for their area of mechanical drafting.
Nipher students placed in several of the top spots. Carlyle Bennett, Peter Barton and Ty Sharp won Best of Middle School Division. Barton also won the Grand Award CAD Shootout — an on-site competition to see who could draft a specific part using computer software the quickest. The Grand Award for mechanical drafting was awarded to Braeden Fitzsimmons, Graysen Sturdy and Diego Sauer. Parker Gammon, Cory Drexler and Tre Zimmerman were given a top rating on their drawing and project.
For more information on the Technology Education Association annual contest, visit http://moteam.org.