Kirkwood’s Nipher Middle School teacher Laura Schowalter was recently announced as a runner up for the 2021 Saint Louis Science Center and Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Prize for Excellence in Teaching Science and Mathematics. Schowalter was one of five St. Louis teachers honored this year. Finalists received their awards at a ceremony at the Science Center’s Omnimax Theater.
The Loeb Prize, endowed in 2002 by a generous gift from the Loeb family, honors teachers who significantly enhance their students’ performances in science and mathematics.