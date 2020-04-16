Nipher Middle School eighth-grader Owen Spiegel was recently announced as a semifinalist from the statewide “GeoBee” competition that was held earlier this year.
To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state. This year, an estimated 2.4 million students competed in the GeoBee, with 8,661 students becoming school champions. School champions also took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. Up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories, were invited to compete in the state GeoBees.
Spiegel qualified to participate in the 2020 National Geography GeoBee that was originally scheduled for March 27 at the University of Missouri-Columbia. North Kirkwood Middle School student Kirkwood Middle School student Truman Kim also qualified.
Though this state-level competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon expressed her pride for the students and their hard work.
“We would like to take this opportunity to announce Owen’s accomplishment, and celebrate both students for their perseverance. Being selected as two out of 100 students from the entire state of Missouri is quite an accomplishment,” she said.